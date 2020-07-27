BREDENBECK,
Rex Barry (Poppa):
On Friday 24 July 2020 at Waikato Hospital we lost our much loved husband, father and poppa, one day short of his 87th birthday. Beloved husband of Nellie and much loved father of Jeff and Wendy, Kim and Craig. Loved and cherished poppa to Luke, Marshall, Dane, Sam, Marlon, Logan and Mitchell. Loved great-poppa to nine. Donations to St John Huntly in Rex's memory would be much appreciated and can be posted to 42 George Dr, Huntly, or may be left at the service. A celebration of Rex's life will be held at the Lakeside Church & Community Centre, 1 Emmanuel Place, Huntly, on Thursday, 30 July at 1:00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Bredenbeck Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times from July 27 to July 29, 2020