AMEY, Rex Adrian:
Rex died on Friday November 6, 2020 at Waikato Hospice from cancer. Beloved husband of Yvonne for 57 years. Wonderful father and father-in-law to Matt and Julie, Jacinda, Karina and Rod, Ben and Janet. A loving grandfather to Mac and Angus Stuart, Jesse, Joel, Lola, Sophia and Sami Amey. Cremation took place on Friday and there will be no funeral service. A memorial book is being compiled celebrating Rex's life, thank you to those who have shared their memories with Rex. Further contributions are welcomed, please email to [email protected] or deliver to Yvonne at home.
"The best portion of a good man's life is his little nameless unremembered acts of kindness and of love."
Tintern Abbey,
William Wordsworth, poet
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 10, 2020