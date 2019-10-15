STEWART, Rene Tangimai
(nee Berryman):
Passed away unexpectedly at home in Boddytown, Greymouth, on October 13, 2019. Deeply loved wife of Wayne, loved mum and mother-in-law of Trichelle (Shelly) and Paul Wilson, loved nana of Jamie, Nick, and Greg, and great-nana of Tom, loved second mum of Sharleen and Barry Sutherland, Brenda Stewart, Gerrard and Katrina Stewart, and the late Roydon Stewart, loved nana of Ashlee, Michaela, Vince, Nicky, Keilani, Taine, Aidan, Samantha, and Reuben, and great-nana of Karsyn, and Harper, a loved sister and sister-in-law of the Berryman and Stewart families, a loved aunty, cousin and a friend of many. Messages to 241 Marsden Road, Greymouth 7805. A Funeral Service to celebrate Rene's life will be held in the William Sampson Memorial Chapel, 134 Tainui Street, Greymouth, on Friday, at 1.00pm, followed by cremation at the Westland Crematorium.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 15, 2019