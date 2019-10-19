POLI, Renato Remigio:
Passed away peacefully on 17 October 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Julie (deceased). Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Renato and Michelle; and Angelina (deceased). Loved Papa of Teresa, Renato, Tiana (deceased) and Natalia (deceased). A private cremation is to be held. A celebration of Renato's life will be held on Tuesday 22 October 2019. Please contact Michelle on 0211269932 for details. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Heart Foundation. All communications to the Poli Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 19, 2019