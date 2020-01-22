Renate CAVANAGH

Death Notice

CAVANAGH,
Renate Ursula (Rena):
Passed away peacefully on Monday, 20th January 2020, at Waikato Hospital with her loving husband of 31 years, Rob, at her side. Dear "Mutti" of Heike, son-in-law Andi and adored Nana of Marco and Marion, special sister of Martina and sister-in-law of Holger (Berlin, Germany). Loved daughter-in-law of Margaret and the late Alex, sister-in-law of Jo and EJ, Mike and the late Sue, Brian and Helen and aunt of Albert, Edward, Daniel, Curtis, Jordan and Hudson.
" You will always hold a special place in our hearts and we will miss you dearly. Our life is all the richer for having known you!"
A Service for Rena will be held at Alexandra House Chapel, 570 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu, on Friday, 24th January 2020, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations sent to Greyhounds As Pets, 2 Ascot Street, Hokowhitu, Palmerston North 4410, would be appreciated or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Cavanagh family, P O Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 22, 2020
