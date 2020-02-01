JONES,

Reimana Hetet (Rei):

January 13, 2020

In his 93rd year, resting in peace. Rei's whanau wish to acknowledge all the aroha given following our very sad loss. To those who helped, your contribution made our loss more bearable. As it would be impossible to thank everyone individually, please accept this as an expression of our deepest gratitude. A special thank you to the doctors and nursing staff at Te Kuiti Hospital and to VJ Williams & Sons. The ministers, Sol Nelson and Brian Paki, Barney Winikerei, the kaumatua, cooks and ringawera. Rei was privately cremated as per his wishes.

Kia hora te marino,

kia papa pounamu

te moana, kia tere

te karohirohi.

May the calm be widespread, may the sea glisten like the greenstone and may the shimmer of summer dance across thy pathway.



