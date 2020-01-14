JONES, Reimana Hetet:

On Monday 13th January 2020, after a brave and courageous battle Rei ended his journey with his loving wife Mihi and adoring sister Aroha (Shirley) by his side, in Te Kuiti Hospital. Rei was in his 93rd year. Loved brother of Tui and Rongo Jones (deceased), Bill and Peg Jones (deceased), Ware and Leonie Jones (deceased), Hui and Ron Hobman (Brisbane), Bub and Milton Newton (deceased), Aroha (Shirley) and the late Don Nelson, and Loung (Australia). Adored dad of Sandra and Craig Williams (Tully), and Terry Thompson (deceased). Special grandad to Megan and Justin (Australia). Cherished son of the late Michael Rotohiko Jones and Kahuwaero (Kahu) Matengaro Jones (nee Hetet). Amazing uncle, grand-uncle and great-uncle to us all. We love you uncle Rei and we know you loved us all xox. The amazing help we have received from you will be forever in our hearts Arohanui. Thank you to all the beautiful doctors and nurses at Te Kuiti Hospital. Rei will be at his home until Wednesday then leaving for theTe Tokanganui a noho Marae Te Kuiti. Funeral service Thursday 16th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



