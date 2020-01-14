Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reimana JONES. View Sign Death Notice

JONES, Reimana Hetet:

On Monday 13th January 2020, after a brave and courageous battle Rei ended his journey with his loving wife Mihi and adoring sister Aroha (Shirley) by his side, in Te Kuiti Hospital. Rei was in his 93rd year. Loved brother of Tui and Rongo Jones (deceased), Bill and Peg Jones (deceased), Ware and Leonie Jones (deceased), Hui and Ron Hobman (Brisbane), Bub and Milton Newton (deceased), Aroha (Shirley) and the late Don Nelson, and Loung (Australia). Adored dad of Sandra and Craig Williams (Tully), and Terry Thompson (deceased). Special grandad to Megan and Justin (Australia). Cherished son of the late Michael Rotohiko Jones and Kahuwaero (Kahu) Matengaro Jones (nee Hetet). Amazing uncle, grand-uncle and great-uncle to us all. We love you uncle Rei and we know you loved us all xox. The amazing help we have received from you will be forever in our hearts Arohanui. Thank you to all the beautiful doctors and nurses at Te Kuiti Hospital. Rei will be at his home until Wednesday then leaving for theTe Tokanganui a noho Marae Te Kuiti. Funeral service Thursday 16th January at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation.

V J Williams & Sons FDANZ



Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers