TURNER,
Reginald Bruce (Bruce):
Passed away on 25th November 2019, aged 80 years. Loving husband and best friend of Merle for 55 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Ange, Carol and John Ralph, Ian and Ally. Adored Grandad of eight grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed.
Special thanks to all the staff who took such wonderful care of Bruce in his last days at Rhoda Read Hospital, Morrinsville. A service for Bruce will be held at Simply Cremations Chapel, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 1pm. All communications to The Turner Family, c/o Ralph, 53 Dromara Drive, RD 9, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019