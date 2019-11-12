RYE, Reginald Percy:
Passed away peacefully with his family at his side in Te Awa Lifecare on Saturday, 9th November 2019. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joy. Much loved father to Karen, Peter & Sharyn. Cherished grandfather of Catherine, Gemma, Wayne and Angela and great-grandfather of Michael. Special friend of Margaret. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at The Woolshed, Te Awa Lifecare, 1866 Cambridge Rd, Cambridge, on Friday, the 15th of November 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. All communications to The Rye Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019