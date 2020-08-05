Reginald PAEKAU (1949 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Known Reg for many years and always enjoyed having a talk..."
    - Steve Hardwick
  • "W2 warrior and great comrade TO many I salute your service..."
    - Peter Malloy
  • "PAEKAU, Reg Edward: 26.02.1949 — 03.08.2020 Beloved partner..."
    - Reg PAEKAU
    Published in: Waikato Times
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Te Papa O Rotu Marae
Whatawhata
Wake
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Te Papa O Rotu Marae
Whatawhata
Removal
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
12:00 p.m.
Roto-Vegas
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Kauae Cemetery
Ngongotaha
Death Notice

PAEKAU,
Reginald Edward Harihari:
43038 RNZIR (Whiskey 2)
26.02.1949 - 03.08.2020
Aged 71 years. Cherished son of Thomas Wharepaikea Paekau and Lucy Ruruhi (nee Kihi). Loved brother of Juni, Pera, and the late Jim Blue. Cherished and forever loved by his children Symone, Muriaroha and Thomas. Poppa of his Mokopuna and Koro to his great-grandchildren.
Moe mai ra I roto I ngaa ringaringa o te Atua
Church Service at Te Papa O Rotu Marae, Whatawhata, on Thursday 6th August 2020 at 10.00am. Kai Hakari at 11.00am. Trip to Roto-Vegas at 12.00pm. Burial at Kauae Cemetery Ngongotaha at 2.30pm.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2020
