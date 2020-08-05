PAEKAU,
Reginald Edward Harihari:
43038 RNZIR (Whiskey 2)
26.02.1949 - 03.08.2020
Aged 71 years. Cherished son of Thomas Wharepaikea Paekau and Lucy Ruruhi (nee Kihi). Loved brother of Juni, Pera, and the late Jim Blue. Cherished and forever loved by his children Symone, Muriaroha and Thomas. Poppa of his Mokopuna and Koro to his great-grandchildren.
Moe mai ra I roto I ngaa ringaringa o te Atua
Church Service at Te Papa O Rotu Marae, Whatawhata, on Thursday 6th August 2020 at 10.00am. Kai Hakari at 11.00am. Trip to Roto-Vegas at 12.00pm. Burial at Kauae Cemetery Ngongotaha at 2.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 5, 2020