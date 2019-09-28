JOHNSTON,
Reginald Comiskey (Reg):
Passed away peacefully in his 85th year, on 25 September 2019. Loved father and father-in-law to Peter and Meegan, Mary and John, Richard and Cherie. Loved Grandpa to Nia, Hayden, Joshua, Preston, Chloe and Georgette. Great-Grandpa to 8. Treasured little brother of Erin Schuler. A service to celebrate Reg's life will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, 4 October at 11.00am. All messages to the Johnston family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019