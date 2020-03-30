Reginald GEDDES

Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Death Notice

GEDDES,
Reginald Stuart (Reg):
Passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 23 March 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Dearly adored husband of Beverley.
You were my world & the
love of my life. You will forever be with me. Bub

logoReggie was laid to rest on Friday 27 March by his family due to the Covid19 Restrictions. His family would like to Thank Dr Chris Giedt OPR5, Jo from Hospice, Jo & Tom from Seddon Park Funeral Home & special Thank you to Pauline Corfield & Christina Ormsby for their wonderful care. All communications to the Geddes family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 30, 2020
