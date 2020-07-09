FORKERT,
Reginald Ernest (Reg):
On 6 July 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital, surrounded by family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jackie. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew & Tracey, Shayne & Kim, Sharee & Colin Steer. Loved Poppa of Natasha, Kayla, Jessica and Darcie. A service for Reg will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Forkert family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from July 9 to July 11, 2020