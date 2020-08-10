Reginald ELPHICK

Service Information
Broadway Funeral Homes
10 Short Street
Matamata, Waikato
(080)-086-2273
Death Notice

ELPHICK,
Reginald Alfred (Fred):
Peacefully in Matamata on Saturday 8th August 2020, aged 89 years. Dearly loved husband of Doris. Much loved father and father-in-law of John (deceased) and Annette, Terry and Kim, Julie and David Seymour, and Carl and Marcia. Treasured grandad of his grandchildren and great- grandchildren. A service for Fred will be held at Union Parish Church, Peria Road, Matamata, on Wednesday 12th August at 1.00pm. Messages to the Elphick family, C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Matamata 3400. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2020
