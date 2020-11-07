CASSIDY,
Reginald John (Reg):
On 5 November 2020 at Radius Kensington, Hamilton, aged 74 years. Dearly loved husband of Pam for 52 years. Loved father and friend of Tony and Vanessa, loved Gran Gran of Briar and Matt, Christian and Brooke. Respected friend of Wayde, Blake, and Mark. A service for Reg will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Friday, 13 November 2020 at 10.00am, followed by private cremation. No flowers by request, donations preferred to St John Ambulance Association, Private Bag, 3215, Hamilton 3240, or can be left at the service. Pam and the family wish to express their sincere thanks for the love and care showed to Reg by the Staff of Radius Kensington. All communications to the Cassidy family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020