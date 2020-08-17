ANDERSON,
Reginald Leslie (Reg):
Of Cambridge. Born 7 November 1935, died 14 August 2020, after a period of ill health, surrounded by family. Loved husband of Jeanette (dec). Much loved father of Brent, Martin, Garth, and Richard. Loved father-in-law of Anna, Tracy, Suzanne, and Rachel. Loved Grandfather of 11 grandchildren and one great-grandson.
A generous gentleman and friend, he will be sadly
missed by many.
Requiem Mass and Funeral at 12.00 noon, Tuesday 18 August, at St Peter's Catholic Church, Cambridge. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society please.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 17, 2020