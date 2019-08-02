STEVENS,
Raymond Vernon (Ray):
Peacefully at home on 1st August 2019, in his 89th year, surrounded by his loving family. Father to Noel and Kim, Vicki and Eddy, Wendy and Shorty and Gerald (deceased), Murray and Katherine, Doreen and Mark. Loved and respected step-father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
R.I.P. Dad, drove on.
A funeral service for Ray will be held in the Ruawaro Central Memorial Hall, Hetherington Road, Huntly, on Monday 5th August at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Westpac Trust Helicopter, PO Box 9308, Hamilton. All communications please to the Stevens family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 2, 2019