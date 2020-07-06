SMITH,

Raymond Peter (Gig):

9 June 1951 - 3 July 2020

He lived life exuberantly and to the full every day. Even in his long struggle with illness he continued to lift others spirits with his music and his easy camaraderie to all. Husband and Forever Darling of Lynn, Brother to Barry. Much loved Dad and Poppy to Mark & Karen (Brisbane), and Angela & Aaron; Owen & Michelle, Brandon, Kymbalee, Millie, Leo, Bruno and Olive. Special mate to Dan. Gig will be at home from Tuesday 7th July for visiting. A celebration of his life will be held at the Crematorium Chapel, Sala St, Rotorua, on Wednesday 8th July at 1.00pm. Communications to the Smith Family, C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria St, Rotorua.

Collingwood Funeral Home

Rotorua



