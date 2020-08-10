Raymond NEWLANDS

Death Notice

NEWLANDS,
Raymond Thomas:
On 9 August 2020 peacefully at Glaisdale Rest Home, in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband of Noreen for 68 years. Loved and respected father of Jill Robinson, Linda Naish, Gail Kirkland, and Julie Kenny. Loved Poppa of Alana, Melinda, Natalie, Dane, Sian, Michelle (deceased), Jarred and Ryan. Great-grandfather of Lachlan, Flynn, Connor, Caiden, Jade, Beau and Kace.
'Sa Moce''
In accordance with Ray's wishes, a private cremation has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 10, 2020
