Raymond MEAD

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to Rays family, Ray was a mentor and great..."
  • "A wonderful Hamilton neighbour and longtime loyal friend...."
  • "Sorry to hear of Rays passing. Great memories at the old..."
    - Brent Bartley
Service Information
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075433151
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Death Notice

MEAD,
Raymond Samuel:
Passed away 28 February 2020. Much loved husband of Yvonne (deceased) and father of Jonette, Peter and Michele, and grandfather, great-grandfather, godfather, uncle, cousin, friend and more to so many.
"You put up quite the fight against some challenging health issues, surprising the medical people and delighting your family with your outstanding will to live.
You will be missed so much. Thanks for everything
you amazing man."
Rest in peace
Thanks to the Oncology Team at Thames Hospital and to the amazing staff at Te Aroha Community Hospital palliative unit. A service for Ray will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, at 2.00pm on Thursday, March 5. All messages to the Mead family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.