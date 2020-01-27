McFARLANE,
Raymond John Rex (John):
Passed away unexpectedly on the tennis court on Wednesday, 22nd January 2020. Aged 68 years. Loved dad of Tania and Joleen, and grandad to Rebekah & Joshua. Loved eldest son of Joyce & Les (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law to Len & Diane, Gary & Heather, Bryce, Joy, David & Helen, and uncle to many.
"You will be sadly missed. Rest in peace."
A service for John will be held at Te Awamutu Golf Club, Kihikihi Road, Te Awamutu, on Wednesday, 29th January 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private burial. Donations to The Heart Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The McFarlane Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020