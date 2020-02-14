HIGGINS,
Raymond David (Ray):
24 February 1940 -
11 February 2020
Passed away peacefully at Aparangi Rest Home, Te Kauwhata, after battling a long illness. Dearly loved father and father-in-law to Paul and Denise Higgins, Brenda and Darren Waters, and Leanne Higgins. A proud grandfather to Kourtney, Xavier, Ryan, Indigo and Holly.
Will be sadly missed.
We will miss your cheeky smile and great sense of humour. Very much loved.
Rest in Peace.
A Service for Ray will be held at the Chapel of Memories, 32 William Street, Huntly on Monday 17 February at 11.00am. All communications to the Higgins Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 14, 2020