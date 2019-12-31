GOUGH, Raymond Bernard:
Peacefully on December 27, 2019 with his family, aged 90 years. Will be sadly missed by daughter Julie and her husband Greg, grandchildren Briar and Josh and their families, siblings Mavis, (the late) Mervyn, Betty, Ngaire and their families. A memorial service to celebrate Ray's life will be held in Hamilton on February 8. Please contact [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Fred Hollows Foundation are welcome.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 31, 2019