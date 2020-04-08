Guest Book View Sign Service Information Seddon Park Funeral Home 49 Seddon Road Hamilton , Waikato 078461561 Death Notice



Raymond Charles:

Australian Defence Force 6709331. Born on 24th May 1948 in Wynyard, Tasmania. He passed away on 1st April 2020 in Hamilton NZ, aged 71, after a long, courageous and patient battle with a severe neurological condition. Beloved husband of Verity; much loved father of Karen, son-in-law Jeff and grandson Logan; dearly loved brother of Elaine, Darrell and June, Sandra and Phillip, Winna, Greg and Carol, Joan, Julie and Len, Mark, Maria and Annette; loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews and step-children; loved Pop of Emily, Christopher, Timothy and Alessandra (his little Poppet); and dearly loved son-in-law of Lucille. Ray's family and friends will miss his quick humour, his warmth and kindness, his love of music and great singing voice, his love of the sea, and the fish will be safer. Heartfelt thanks go out to all those who helped Raymond during this lengthy struggle with the dreadful debilitating condition, Neurologists, his GP, Geriatricians, many other doctors, nurses and hospital staff, DHB community workers, support workers who helped us in our home, friends and family and many more. We will be forever grateful to you all for your expertise and care and for your support as you shared this journey with us. Due to current restrictions a private burial took place on 6th April at the Newstead Lawn Cemetery. A celebration of Raymond's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Colgrave family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.







