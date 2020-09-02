Raymond CLEAVER

Guest Book
  • "RIP Ray Great Memories Murray Vincent"
Death Notice

CLEAVER,
Raymond T (Ray):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, 30th August 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Aged 71 years. With a career spanning more than 50 years Ray was well respected in the racing industry across NZ and AUS. A true friend for those that knew him. He will be sadly missed by many for his larger than life character and loyalty. His memory remains in the hearts of his grandchildren Stella, Juliet and Lotte. Beloved father to Dee and Nicola.
Gone but never forgotten.

Rest In Peace Ray
(Meat) Cleaver

Private cremation to be held in Melbourne.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020
