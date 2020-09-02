CLEAVER,
Raymond T (Ray):
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on Sunday, 30th August 2020 in Melbourne, Australia. Aged 71 years. With a career spanning more than 50 years Ray was well respected in the racing industry across NZ and AUS. A true friend for those that knew him. He will be sadly missed by many for his larger than life character and loyalty. His memory remains in the hearts of his grandchildren Stella, Juliet and Lotte. Beloved father to Dee and Nicola.
Gone but never forgotten.
Rest In Peace Ray
(Meat) Cleaver
Private cremation to be held in Melbourne.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 2, 2020