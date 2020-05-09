BARRY,
Raymond Lawrence:
Born December 22, 1929. Passed away on April 26, 2020. Passed away aged 90 years, in Somervale Carehome, Mount Maunganui. Beloved husband of Val for 66 years. Also cherished father and father-in-law, of Geoff and Mary-Jane, Peter and Gillean, Annette and Tony, Keith and Karyn. Will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Rebecca, Mathew, Yjosine, Tyler, Zundea (and their mum Robbie), Richard and Phoebe, and great-grandfather of Ezra, Oscar, Mya, Dylan, Matthew, Zoe, and Sayla. Owing to the Covid-19 lockdown, only a small family service has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on May 9, 2020