TAYLOR, Ray Patricia (Pat)
(nee Loney):
10.1.1924 - 28.6.2019
Aged 95 years. Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved wife of the late Richard (Dick). Loved and cherished mother and mother-in-law to John, Paul and Wendy, Christine, Heather (dec), Mark and Mary, and Richard. Loved and treasured 'Nan' to Darby, Damian, Jeremy, Matthew, Miles, Rebecca, John, Luke, Sam, Lily, and Rob, and 13 great-grandchildren. The family wish to thank the management and staff of Hilda Ross for their respectful and loving care. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Matthew's Catholic Church, Silverdale Road, Hamilton, at 11.00am on Saturday 6th July 2019, followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead.
Ana-Maria Richardson
Funeral Director
Published in Waikato Times from July 1 to July 5, 2019