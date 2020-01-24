BARTON, Raumako:
07.05.1950 – 22.01.2020
Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving whanau, IDEA Services whanau and friends at Waikato Hospital. Greatly loved daughter of the late Edward & Ani Barton, loved & adored by Bosen & Maree, Maria & Rex, Liz & Lenny Blue (dec), Keith & Millie, Mike (dec), Ronald and Lawrence. Dearly loved Aunty/Grand Aunty to her many nieces, nephews and mokopuna. Raumako is laying in state at Raungaiti Marae, Waharoa. Service will be held SUNDAY 26TH JANUARY at 11.00am, followed by burial at Taapiri Urupa, Dunlop Road, Waharoa. (Please note change of service date).
"Ma te Atua tatou e maanaki, e tiaki"
Our grateful thanks to Dr Grant Howard and the staff at Waikato Hospital ICU & HDU.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 24, 2020