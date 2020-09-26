THORNTON, Rangiuru
(Rangi) (nee Hewitt):
Passed away at home on Monday, 21st September 2020, 7 days before her 90th birthday. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Devoted mother of Delia (dec), Trudy and Richard, Michael and Anthea, Cyrena and Barry. Much cherished Nana of Keryn, Renee, Brittany, Emma, Campbell, Tory and Logan. Gran-nan of Ngahuia and Rikihana. In accordance with Rangi's wishes a private cremation has been held. All communications to the Thornton family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 26, 2020