WHITIORA,
Ralph Teamaru Stewart:
24.09.1964 – 24.06.2019
Suddenly, at Waikato Hospital, aged of 54 years. Beloved son of Bunty and Jean, Cherished partner of Meri, loving brother of Bill Nathan, Tinirau, Tangaroa, Jean, Nuka and Richmond, loved by his many nieces & nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Ralph is currently lying in state at Waahi Marae, Harris St, Huntly. Funeral service to be conducted on Friday 28th June 2019 at 11.00am. Ralph will be laid to rest at Taupiri Maunga followed by kai hakari at Waahi Marae.
Ormsby Family Funerals 0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on June 27, 2019