  • "So sad to hear of Ralph's passing. My thoughts are with the..."
    - Donna Rayner
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 9, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Kowhai Chapel
51 Denmark Street
Dannevirke
TURNER, Ralph Morris:
Peacefully on Wednesday, 4th November 2020 in the company of family, supported by the loving embrace of the Eileen Mary community.Dearly loved wife of Rosemarie; Much loved dad and father-in-law to Steven, Chris and Judy, Amanda and Rod Edwards. Cherished grandfather to Craig and Nicole; Teddy, Emily, Keith and Ray.
"The best that we find in our travels is an honest friend"
Correspondence for the family, c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Monday, 9th November at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.

Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2020
