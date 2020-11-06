TURNER, Ralph Morris:
Peacefully on Wednesday, 4th November 2020 in the company of family, supported by the loving embrace of the Eileen Mary community.Dearly loved wife of Rosemarie; Much loved dad and father-in-law to Steven, Chris and Judy, Amanda and Rod Edwards. Cherished grandfather to Craig and Nicole; Teddy, Emily, Keith and Ray.
"The best that we find in our travels is an honest friend"
Correspondence for the family, c/- Tararua Funerals, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at the Kowhai Chapel, 51 Denmark Street, Dannevirke, on Monday, 9th November at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 6, 2020