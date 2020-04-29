APPLETON, Ralph Ian:

Born January 26, 1937, passed away on April 24, 2020, aged 83 years. Beloved husband of Bea. Father and father-in-law of Susan, Leanne and Allan, Murray, Heather, Iain and Janice, and Jeff. Poppa of 16 and Great-Grandad of 11 (and one more on the way). Many thanks to all the staff at Waikato Hospital for their care of Ralph and their compassion. A cremation has been held. A celebration of Ralph's life will be held at a later date. Communications to B Appleton, 59B Dominion Road, Nawton, Hamilton 3200.

Ralph lives on in our hearts and memories forever.

He will be greatly missed.



