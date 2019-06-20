TAYLOR,
Rahera (nee Ormsby):
29.10.1949 - 17.06.2019
Loved and loving wife, mother, sister, aunty, nanny and friend to all of those whose lives she touched. Finally resting peacefully after finding a battle she couldn't win. Mum died at home surrounded by loving family and friends. She has now returned home to her whanau and lies in state at Kaputuhi Marae, Waitomo Road, Hangatiki. Te ra nehu for mum will be held on Friday 21st June at 10.00am.
Moe mai ra i nga ringa
o nga matua tipuna,
moe mai, moe mai.
Ormsby Family Funerals 0800 737 953
Published in Waikato Times on June 20, 2019