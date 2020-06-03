Raewyn MARTIN
1953 - 2020
MARTIN, Raewyn Dorothy
(nee Thomas):
02.10.1953 - 02.06.2020
Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton, surrounded by her sons, aged 66 years. Loved wife of the late John. Cherished mum of Justin and Luke. Adoring nana of Jayden, Harper, Toby and Lilly.
'Gone from our world but not from our hearts'
A celebration of Raewyn's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 5th June 2020, at 1.00pm. Due to current gathering restrictions we ask you please register your wish to attend the service to
luke.martin@keithandrews.co.nz
In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Martin family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.



Published in Waikato Times on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences on the passing of Raewyn a beloved Mum and adoring Nana. She was a beautiful friend and she will be missed greatly
Barbara Gierc
Friend
June 2, 2020
Will miss you forever mum, you were a fighter and you fought to the end, now it's time to join Dad, rest easy, we love all love you xx
Justin Martin
