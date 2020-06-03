MARTIN, Raewyn Dorothy

(nee Thomas):

02.10.1953 - 02.06.2020

Passed away peacefully at Hilda Ross Hospital, Hamilton, surrounded by her sons, aged 66 years. Loved wife of the late John. Cherished mum of Justin and Luke. Adoring nana of Jayden, Harper, Toby and Lilly.

'Gone from our world but not from our hearts'

A celebration of Raewyn's life will be held at The Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, 395 Morrinsville Road, Newstead, on Friday 5th June 2020, at 1.00pm. Due to current gathering restrictions we ask you please register your wish to attend the service to

luke.martin@keithandrews.co.nz

In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be appreciated and can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Martin family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240.







