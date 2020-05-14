MARTIN, Raewyn Heather:
Born 9th December 1953. Passed away peacefully on 12th May 2020, surrounded by family at Matariki. She will always be remembered by her loving husband George. Loving Mum to Dennis and Tarsh, Rob, Ange, Brent Leigh and Dwaynne Martin. Best Nanny ever to Josh, Jacob, Jessica, Carter, Mitchell, Samantha, Memphis, James, Anita, and great-grandaugther her niece Judith.
"She was Ataahua (beautiful)
and loved to have a
good Joke."
A private cremation has been held. The family would like to thank everyone that has supported Raewyn on her final journey. All communications to the Martin family, 1/2 Eden Avenue, Te Awamutu 3800.
Te Awamutu Funeral Services, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on May 14, 2020