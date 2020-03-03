BAYLISS,
Raewyn Maureen: QSO
Peacefully on 2nd March 2020 at Hilda Ross. Aged 87. Dearly loved wife of Brian for 65 years. Loved mother of Alison, Bill (deceased), Robin (deceased) and Michael; and their partners. Loved Gran to 12 and Great-Gran to 10. A life-long worker for Women's Causes and her Church.
Now at rest.
A service for Raewyn will be held on Thursday 5th March 2020 at 1.30pm, at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Comries Road, Chartwell. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to
Breastcancerfoundation.org.nz/donate. All communications to the Bayliss family, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020