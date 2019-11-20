MARWICK, Rachel Boyd:
Passed away peacefully on 18th November 2019, aged 95 years. Much loved wife of the late James. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Janette and Les; Anne and Les; Fiona and Brent. Cherished and adored Grandma to Kim-Maree and Debbie-Anne; Andrew, Leanne, and Leesa; Hayden and Briar. Adoring Great-grandma to the late Kristopher and her precious great-grandchildren.
There is another star
shining bright.
Service details to be confirmed. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Dementia Waikato, PO Box 5720, Frankton 3242, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Marwick family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 20, 2019