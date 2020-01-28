TODD, Quentin Gregory:
On 25 January 2020 at Waikato Hospital, aged 60 years. Son of Jerry and Betty Todd (both deceased). Brother of Wayne, Mike, Marie & Alison. Quentin will be missed by his family, friends and church family. A celebration of Quentin's life will be held at the City Bible Church, 13B Kent Street, Frankton, Hamilton, on Thursday 30 January at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Paws 4 Life would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Correspondence to the Todd Family, C/- P.O. Box 439, Hamilton 3240.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020