MARTIN, Puni (Dale):
Passed away surrounded by whanau on 28th November 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Beloved partner of the late Gina Anderson, daughter of the late Tamapeke & Priscilla, sister of Ponehe, Robert (dec), Sharon & Darren, Hiria & Waki (dec), Maea & Sonja, Huirama & Tony and Ranginui. She will be missed by all her nieces, nephews and moko. Puni will be laying in state at Pohara Marae, service will be held at 11.00am on Thursday 3rd December. Please join us to wish her farewell.
Sincere Funeral Services
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 1, 2020