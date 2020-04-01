BUTLER, Prue:
Slipped away on March 20, 2020 after decades of fighting, living and thriving with cancer. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Yet, in these times, we must wait until we can celebrate Prue's life together. Until then, remember the love and the light that was our mother, sister, dear friend and grandmother.
- Mark, Lisa, Steve, Pam, Laura, Sally, Jerry, Pam LW, Kahlil, Rafi, Harper, Moss, and her beloved Te Toa.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 1, 2020