REESE, Prudence:
Died peacefully in her sleep, shortly after midnight Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loved wife of late Colin Francis, devoted mother to Alistair, Margaret and Stuart; cherished Grandmother of Morgan, late Sean, Devon, Naomi, Ashleigh, Sierra, Charlie and Sam. Great-Grandmother of Cosette, Landen, Oliver, Felix, Cora, Georgia and Maximilian. Sometimes challenging mother-in-law to Jeannie, Peter and Charlotte and former mother-in-law to Nancy. A special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of St John's Wood, Taupõ. Memorial-Commemoration, Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, 11.00am, Thursday, 13 February, 2020. All welcome.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020