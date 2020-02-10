Prudence REESE

Guest Book
  • "our deepest sympathies we will never forget her kindness ..."
Service Information
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd
117 Rickit Street
Taupo , Waikato
3330
073789636
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Woodlands Estate
42 Whitikahu Rd
Gordonton
View Map
Death Notice

REESE, Prudence:
Died peacefully in her sleep, shortly after midnight Saturday, February 8, 2020. Loved wife of late Colin Francis, devoted mother to Alistair, Margaret and Stuart; cherished Grandmother of Morgan, late Sean, Devon, Naomi, Ashleigh, Sierra, Charlie and Sam. Great-Grandmother of Cosette, Landen, Oliver, Felix, Cora, Georgia and Maximilian. Sometimes challenging mother-in-law to Jeannie, Peter and Charlotte and former mother-in-law to Nancy. A special thanks to the wonderful caring staff of St John's Wood, Taupõ. Memorial-Commemoration, Woodlands Estate, 42 Whitikahu Rd, Gordonton, 11.00am, Thursday, 13 February, 2020. All welcome.
Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.