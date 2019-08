HURIWAI,

Potaua (Pop, Ray):

Died peacefully at home on 30 August 2019. Wharfie, Truck, Bus & Taxi Driver. Born at Mourea on 8 September 1944. Treasured mokopuna of Potaua & Karanata Waaka. Adored nephew of Joe & Hinepae Tiopira. Loved husband for 56 years of Parehiapo Hilda (nee Tairi). Loved Papa of Natalie (dec), Justine, Jayson, Haydon & Fiona, Reagan & Donna, Naydene, Desmond (dec) & Marae, Tyler, Uili & Pam and Mel. Best Koko of Sheldon & Mary, Jesse, Khaylen & Grace, Erica & Elijah, Abbey, Akira, De Shayna, Nayte, Breeana, Briar, Ezekiel, Anika, Sheldon, Kane Jacob, Isaiah-Des, Jourdin & Dane, Dylan, Trey, Nas, Florence and Garrison. Member of St George Rugby League & Softball Clubs and Porirua Taxis. Special thanks to Dr Bryan Betty, Ruth, Kyla & teams and Cannons Creek Pharmacy. In lieu of flowers, please give a koha to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Wgtn 6242. Papa will go to Te Takinga Marae, Mourea, Rotorua on Sunday 1 September 2019, for one night and then onto Maungatautari Marae, Hicks Road, Maungatautari, Cambridge where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday 4 September 2019, at 10.00am and our Papa will be laid to rest at Ngarangi urupa.

"Someday we'll be together"