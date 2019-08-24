WILLIAMSON,
Phyllis (nee Waugh):
Passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family on 22 August 2019, in her 89th year. Beloved wife of Syd for 69 years. Much loved mother of Bronwyn, Vivienne and Paul, Kevin and Cheryll. Adored Nana to 9 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. At Phyllis' request a private cremation has been held. A memorial service to honour Phyllis will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme St, Morrinsville, on Saturday, 31 August 2019, from 11.00am to 1.00pm. All communications to the Williamson family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 24, 2019