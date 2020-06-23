Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Phyllis Rachael (Phyl):

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our most beloved mother bringing to an end a life well lived. Phyl passed away peacefully at home in Hamilton on Saturday 20 June 2020, in her 91st year. She was the dearly loved wife for 64 years of the late Eric, and much loved Mummy/mother of Melanie, Iestyn, Amanda and Sharman. Respected and loved as mother-in-law of Lynne, Martin and Matthew. Phyl remains the cherished Nanny to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Phyllis' life will be held in the Fairfield Baptist Church, Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton, on Thursday 25 June at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All communications to the Jones family, C/- 717 Grey Street, Claudelands, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ.







