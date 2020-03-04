EMERY,
Phyllis Pearl (nee Ricketts):
On 1st March 2020, aged 98. Loved wife of the late Bert, and loved mum and mother-in-law of Kevin (deceased), Elaine & Richie Graham (Katikati), Verna & Les Wheeler (Hamilton), Gay & Aubrey Dalton (Whakatane), Russell & Janice (Kihikihi). Grandmother of 11. Great-Grandmother of 23 and Great-Great-Grandmother of 4. A service will be held at the Whitiora Bible Church, Abbotsford Street, Hamilton, on Saturday, March 7th, at 11.00am. Followed by burial at Hamilton Park Cemetery, Newstead. Our grateful thanks to the carers and staff at St Andrews Care Home for their care of mum over the past 3 years and to her church friends who visited regularly. All communications to Emery family C/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020