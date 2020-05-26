Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis CLARK. View Sign Death Notice



On 25 May 2020 at Waikato Hospital after a short illness, aged 101. Beloved wife of the late Alan Munro Clark. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Anna and Paul and Louise. Cherished Gran of Stephanie and Mark, Daniel and Natalie, Christopher, Miffy and Ben, Helen and Hayden, Caro and Pete, and Alexander, and loved and loving Great-Gran of Christian and Lulu, Lucas and Emily, Morgan and Sam, Isla and Evie, Lachie Clark and Lachie Sheard. Phyl was a remarkable lady who was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. A private family service will be held to farewell her.







CLARK, Phyllis Evelyn:On 25 May 2020 at Waikato Hospital after a short illness, aged 101. Beloved wife of the late Alan Munro Clark. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Anna and Paul and Louise. Cherished Gran of Stephanie and Mark, Daniel and Natalie, Christopher, Miffy and Ben, Helen and Hayden, Caro and Pete, and Alexander, and loved and loving Great-Gran of Christian and Lulu, Lucas and Emily, Morgan and Sam, Isla and Evie, Lachie Clark and Lachie Sheard. Phyl was a remarkable lady who was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. A private family service will be held to farewell her. Published in Waikato Times on May 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers