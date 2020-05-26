CLARK, Phyllis Evelyn:
On 25 May 2020 at Waikato Hospital after a short illness, aged 101. Beloved wife of the late Alan Munro Clark. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Anna and Paul and Louise. Cherished Gran of Stephanie and Mark, Daniel and Natalie, Christopher, Miffy and Ben, Helen and Hayden, Caro and Pete, and Alexander, and loved and loving Great-Gran of Christian and Lulu, Lucas and Emily, Morgan and Sam, Isla and Evie, Lachie Clark and Lachie Sheard. Phyl was a remarkable lady who was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. A private family service will be held to farewell her.
Published in Waikato Times on May 26, 2020