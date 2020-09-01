CARTMILL, Phyllis Beryl:
On Sunday, 30th August 2020, peacefully at Waikato Hospital. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Wallace Henry, and cherished mother of Barry.
Sadly missed by all
who knew her.
Grateful thanks to the staff of Kimihia Home & Hospital and Dr John Gates. A Service for Phyllis will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church Hall, 55 William Street, Huntly, on Thursday, 3rd September at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. All communications to the Cartmill Family, C/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 1, 2020