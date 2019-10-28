FARRELL,
Phillys Joan (Joan):
Peacefully passed away surrounded by family at Waikato Hospital on Saturday, 26th October 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Doug. Much loved mother and mother-in-law to Noelene & Lindsay, Des, Michael, and special Nana to 6 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Joan's life will be held at Te Awamutu RSA, 381 Alexandra Street, on Thursday, 31st October 2019 at 1.00pm. Donations to Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Farrell Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 28, 2019