HOPKINS, Phillip Edward:
On 22nd August 2020 passed away peacefully in Brisbane, Australia. Dearly loved youngest son of Colin and Trish, and brother of Stephen. Husband to Kim, loved father of Benjamyn, Talia, Hayley, Adam, Harrison, Jacob & Isabella. A private service and cremation is being held in Brisbane on Tuesday, 1st September 2020.
A likeable Rogue
gone from us forever.
Communications to Hopkins Family, c/o Sadliers Funeral Services, 358 Thames Street, Morrinsville 3300.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 1, 2020